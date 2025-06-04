Kenya/Rwanda: Mutarambirwa Edges Closer to First Major Trophy With Kenya Police

Rwandan coach Djabir Mutarambirwa is one point away from helping Kenya Police win their first first-ever title in the Kenya Premier League.

The former Rwandan international is assistant head coach Etienne Ndayiragije who brought him at Kenya Police after working together at Bugesera FC in Rwanda.

Police are top of the Kenyan league with 61 points, six clear of Gor Mahia. With two matches remaining to close the league campaign, the law enforcers need just a draw against Shaban on June 14 to lift the title.

ALSO READ: Niyigena wins Rwanda Premier League player of the season award

"We found ourselves at the bottom, but since we arrived, we have put in effort and we returned to the top. We want to keep the good fight until the end of the season," Mutarambirwa told Times Sport.

"League here is very tough and four to six teams are competitive, so it is a tough league and we want to finish it strongly."

With two matches left until the end of the 2024-2025 season, the title now remains in hands of Kenya Police although Gor Mahia still have slim chances of retaining the title.

ALSO READ: Kevin Muhire named last season's best player

"We are happy with the performance of our team compared to where we found them in December, but we have not finished our job yet; we have to win our remaining games and win the title. We came here to win the League, and it will be my dream come true," Mutarambirwa said.

Relegation battle: It's life and death as Amagaju host Muhazi United

Mutarambirwa previously served as assistant coach at Rwanda's Police FC, Kiyovu Sports, AS Kigali, and Bugesera FC. He was also an assistant coach for the Rwanda U20 team.

His football career as a player started in 1999 with his hometown club Etincelles in Rubavu District of the Western Province. He also played for APR, ATRACO (Now defunct) Kiyovu Sports, and Police.

At club level, he won it all on the domestic scene and in the region, having clinched two league titles and the 2007 Cecafa Kagame Cup with APR.