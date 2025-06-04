Ghana: Register With Student's Loan Trust Fund to Access Funding for Tertiary Education - Minister

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has urged the Federation of People with Disability (PWD) to encourage its members to register with the Student's Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) to enable them access funding under the free tertiary education policy.

He explained that the Ministry was currently collecting data on Persons with Disability from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission as part of the processes towards the implementation of policy.

Mr Iddrisu made the call when the leadership of PWD paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Accra on Monday.

The visit was to follow up on President Mahama's campaign pledge to implement inclusive education policies and programmes that cater to the needs of students with disabilities.

He also reaffirmed government's commitment to provide accessible and equitable education for all, including persons with disability in line with the resetting agenda of the president. He assured of the Ministry's unwavering commitment to addressing challenges faced by PWDs within the education sector.

"The best of John Dramani Mahama is ahead of us and not behind us. To measure John Dramani Mahama, let measure him today and the future," the minister admonished.

Furthermore, he said a committee comprising the president of the federation and two other persons, including a lady nominated by the federation, the Chief Executive (CEO) of the SLTF and to be chaired by the Deputy Minister of Education, Mr Clement Apaak, is to fashion out the roadmap towards a blueprint for the implementation of the tertiary education policy.

For his part, the President of the Federation, Joseph Atsu Homadzie, commended the president for his commitment towards the welfare of Persons with Disability.

He then appealed for the provision of accessible infrastructure and assistive devices to ensure quality education for Persons with Disability.