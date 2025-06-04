Ethiopia: Scientific Applications to Ensure Food Safety and Reduce Environmental Hazards

Every year on June 7, World Food Safety Day is observed to improve food safety awareness and encourage measures to help avoid foodborne illness. It underlines the importance of food safety in guaranteeing the safety of food for human consumption, which is vital for public health.

Minimizing environmental hazards is an important part of food safety since they can have a substantial impact on the safety and quality of food. Every year, millions of individuals become afflicted with foodborne illnesses. Foodborne infections disproportionately impact children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. Unsafe food can cause health concerns in a variety of ways. These include diarrhea, renal and nerve disorders, as well as other potentially fatal conditions.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 600 million people are infected with foodborne diseases each year, with 420,000 dying. More than 125,000 children die as a result of foodborne diseases. These statistics clearly show that food safety issues are a worldwide health crisis. Foodborne illnesses can have an economic impact: they raise medical costs, diminish productivity, and disrupt trade.

Hence, minimizing environmental hazards and promoting food safety have economic and social benefits. A safe food supply and a protected environment promote trade, decrease food waste, and help societies maintain their health and productivity. Unsafe environment and food have a substantial economic and health impact by lowering productivity, raising medical expenditures, and interrupting trade. Food safety concerns in a country can discourage investment and undermine the tourism business. Food safety is a responsibility shared by all stakeholders involved in the food chain, from producers to consumers. This coordinated effort is essential to prevent foodborne illnesses and protect public health. Food safety promotes social justice because everyone has the right to safe food.

Here, the following questions should be asked: What are the international food safety conventions and norms mentioned? What are Ethiopia's food safety regulations and practices? What are the national studies and findings on the topics? How is the day celebrated, and what should be done to keep the environment clean and ensure food safety?

According to the Ethiopian Food and Drug Authority (EFDA) Food Registration and Licensing Lead Executive Officer Mengistu Asfaw, several agreements and recommendations have been implemented around the world to reduce environmental threats and ensure food safety. These include worldwide guidelines for food production, storage, transportation, and distribution. For example, the WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have released food safety rules for countries to follow.

The Codex Alimentarius Commission also develops international food standards and guidelines. These agreements establish the groundwork for improving food safety and enabling international food trade. Countries implement these international standards to ensure food safety and prevent foodborne hazards. Furthermore, international collaboration benefits all countries by encouraging information sharing and research on food safety, he explained.

He added that Ethiopia has enacted a variety of rules and regulations to safeguard food safety. The Ethiopian Food and Drug Authority (EFDA) is the primary agency responsible for food safety regulation and coordination. The authority has collaborated with various organizations to ensure the quality and safety of food. Furthermore, it is one of the things it undertakes to prevent illegal food commodities from entering the country.

The Food and Drug Act No. 1112/2011 contains strong provisions to ensure food safety. These laws are designed to regulate the food trade, prevent environmental hazards and food contamination, as well as protect consumers. The implementation of the proclamation is being carried out through structures ranging from federal to regional levels, with emphasis on strengthening the capacity of regulatory professionals and preventing illegal food products.

To carry out its duty and responsibility, the Authority has conducted various studies on food safety. These studies help to assess the environmental hazard, prevalence of foodborne diseases, and identify health problems caused by unsafe food. The results of the studies are used to strengthen food safety programs, keep the environment safe and clean, and increase public awareness. Efforts to reduce foodborne diseases in Ethiopia have been making progress. However, further research and improved data collection systems are still essential to identify and manage food safety risks. These studies provide valuable input for policy decisions, he mentioned.

Cognizant of these, World Food Safety Day is observed yearly on June 7. It was celebrated for the seventh time in the world and the sixth in Ethiopia, with the theme of "Food Safety: Science in Action." The event aims to raise public awareness about food safety and the issues it faces. This day is designated for public discussions, workshops, and other awareness-raising initiatives.

The focus will be on the responsibilities of various stakeholders, including governments, non-governmental organizations, the food industry, and society, to ensure food safety and address environmental hazards by applying science. The aim is to ensure that everyone has access to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food. This year's celebration will focus on how to use applied science to promote food safety.

He explained that celebrating the day is insufficient when considering the problems with food safety and environmental concerns. So, to ensure food safety and reduce environmental hazards, the following actions should be taken:

It is essential to raise public awareness. Ensure that the general public is well-informed about food safety principles and practices. They should share correct information and educate the public about proper food management. It is also important to raise public awareness about environmental issues such as hygiene, food preparation, maintaining appropriate food temperatures, and preventing food contamination.

Improving food-handling habits, such as correctly preparing, storing, and transporting food, contributes to the prevention of foodborne infections. This notably applies to domestic food handling procedures. Washing hands before and after preparing food, separating contaminated foods from raw foods, and cooking foods to the required temperatures are all important procedures.

Additionally, the country should further strengthen its rules and regulations. Increase all parties' accountability by establishing and enforcing food safety legislation. This includes government organizations, the food industry, and food service companies. Law enforcement officials should also perform thorough inspections to remove contaminated food from the market.

Furthermore, enhancing inspection and control activities entails increasing the capability of agencies that monitor the quality and safety of food. It is critical to employ current inspection procedures and technologies by expanding laboratory testing capacity and monitoring the entire food chain, he stated.

More importantly, the country is striving to improve international cooperation. Food security is a global issue, hence, countries must collaborate to combat food security issues. Information sharing, joint research, and collaborative efforts to address cross-border food security issues are critical. Furthermore, by using food wisely and eliminating waste, food resources can be conserved. The country should also focus on rigorous innovation and research. Using cutting-edge technologies and research findings to address food safety issues. This includes ways for better food production, processing, and storage, he highlighted.

In general, by focusing on important food safety issues and applying science to food safety action, stakeholders in the food supply chain can work to reduce environmental challenges, improve food safety, and safeguard public health.