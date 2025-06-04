Ghana: Abigail Kim Elated About Black Queens Call-Up

Black Queens new player, Abigail Kofi Kim, is excited about her debut call-up to the national side after Coach Kim Lars Björkegren named her in the squad for the Cote d'Ivoire international friendly.

She had a terrific season with Ankara BB Fumget, scoring 17 goals and making 10 assists, helping the club lift the Turkish Women's League trophy.

In an interview with Ghanafa. org, she shared her excitement over her maiden call and her expectation for the new challenge. Below are experts.

Ghanafa.org: How does it feel like being a Black Queen?

Abigail Kim (AK): It's exciting, and I'm looking forward to getting started with the team. It's been really great; they've been welcoming, and everyone seems lovely and nice.

Ghanafa.org: What do you hope to achieve with the team at WAFCON and beyond?

AK: I think that if we all work together and follow the coach's instructions, we can achieve great things. My hope is to win the Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and then qualify for the World Cup.

Ghanafa.org: Can you comment on your Ghanaian roots?

AK: I'm from Accra, but I was born in Liberia. My father is a Ghanaian, and my brothers live in Ghana. I've been to Ghana only once, but it was great seeing my family and having that experience. I really enjoyed it.

Ghanafa.org: Can you share with us your performance at club side?

AK: It was a good season. There were some tough games, but we ended up on top. It was great to help my team score a lot of goals and become champions.

Ghanafa.org: Do you hope to replicate that performance at the national level?

AK: Yes, of course. I'm looking forward to it. I'll try my best and score as many goals as I can.

--Ghanafa.org