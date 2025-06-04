Ghana: Abigail Kim Elated About Black Queens Call-Up

4 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Black Queens new player, Abigail Kofi Kim, is excited about her debut call-up to the national side after Coach Kim Lars Björkegren named her in the squad for the Cote d'Ivoire international friendly.

She had a terrific season with Ankara BB Fumget, scoring 17 goals and making 10 assists, helping the club lift the Turkish Women's League trophy.

In an interview with Ghanafa. org, she shared her excitement over her maiden call and her expectation for the new challenge. Below are experts.

Ghanafa.org: How does it feel like being a Black Queen?

Related Articles

Abigail Kim (AK): It's exciting, and I'm looking forward to getting started with the team. It's been really great; they've been welcoming, and everyone seems lovely and nice.

Ghanafa.org: What do you hope to achieve with the team at WAFCON and beyond?

AK: I think that if we all work together and follow the coach's instructions, we can achieve great things. My hope is to win the Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and then qualify for the World Cup.

Ghanafa.org: Can you comment on your Ghanaian roots?

AK: I'm from Accra, but I was born in Liberia. My father is a Ghanaian, and my brothers live in Ghana. I've been to Ghana only once, but it was great seeing my family and having that experience. I really enjoyed it.

Ghanafa.org: Can you share with us your performance at club side?

AK: It was a good season. There were some tough games, but we ended up on top. It was great to help my team score a lot of goals and become champions.

Ghanafa.org: Do you hope to replicate that performance at the national level?

AK: Yes, of course. I'm looking forward to it. I'll try my best and score as many goals as I can.

--Ghanafa.org

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.