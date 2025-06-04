Ghana: Osp Re-Declares Ken Ofori-Atta Wanted

The Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Monday, re-declared Mr Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, the former Minister of Finance, a wanted person and a fugitive from justice.

This was after Mr Ofori-Atta failed to voluntarily return to Ghana, and appear before the OSP to answer to alleged criminal offences made against him by the OSP

."His name is hereby re-entered on the OSP's list of wanted persons," Mr Kissi Agyebeng said at a press briefing in Accra.

On this reckoning, the SP told journalists that the OSP would take all necessary legal steps to secure Mr Ofori-Atta's return to the jurisdiction and to answer to the criminal enquiries against him.

In pursuance of this, the SP said he triggered processes for the issuance of an INTERPOL Red Notice for the location and provisional arrest of Mr Ofori-Atta in whichever jurisdiction pending extradition or surrender.

"Around the same time, I dispatched a request for extradition processes to be instituted for the provisional apprehension in any jurisdiction in which Mr Ofori-Atta may be located or found, and his extradition to the Republic of Ghana," Mr Agyebeng outlined.

In addition, the SP indicated that the OSP would prefer criminal charges in the courts against Mr Ofori-Atta in due course - whether in absentia or otherwise.

Moreover, Mr Agyebeng stated that the principle upon which OSP proceed is that - no person, regardless of title, status, or medical condition, is beyond the reach of inquiry by the OSP.

It is recalled that by a letter dated January 24, 2025, the OSP informed Mr Ofori-Atta, that the OSP had commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding cases in respect of which the OSP considered him a suspect.

Furthermore, he was directed to attend, in person, the OSP on February 20, 2025 for interviewing. Mr Ofori-Atta was out of the jurisdiction at the time.

By a letter dated January 31, 2025, Mr Ofori-Atta informed the OSP, through his lawyers, that he was out of the jurisdiction indefinitely on medical grounds and that the firm would notify the OSP of his arrival in the country in aid of rescheduling his personal attendance at the OSP.

Additionally, the lawyers offered its willingness to provide the OSP with any information we may require to aid in the investigation until his arrival in the country.

Upon receipt of these representations from his lawyers, the OSP stated that, by a letter dated February 5, 2025, Mr Ofori-Atta was informed that the OSP did not need or required notification from

his lawyers of his future arrival in the jurisdiction.

The OSP again emphasised that he acknowledged Mr Ofori-Atta's lawyers' offer to provide us with information in aid of the investigation. However, the OSP insisted that his personal attendance at the OSP was required.

The OSP said he directed Mr Ofori-Atta to indicate, by close of business on February 10, 2025, a reasonable date of his return to the jurisdiction and attendance at the OSP.

The SP indicated that Mr Ofori-Atta was warned that if he failed so to do, the OSP would take all necessary legal steps to secure his return to the jurisdiction and attendance at the OSP at our own choosing.