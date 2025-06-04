Kenya: DCI Arrests Three Suspects Behind Spate of Robberies On Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

Nairobi — Three suspects believed to be masterminds of a series of robberies along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway will be detained for 14 days to allow the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) complete its probe.

This is after they were presented before the VoiChief Magistrate's Court after their arrest following a robbery incident that took place on April 9.

According to the DCI, the arrest follow an investigation of a robbery incident involving stolen truck in Ikanga area.

The investigative agency indicated that the three hijacked the truck leaving the the driver and his co driver stranded.

Two of the suspects were arrested in their hideouts in Taveta after a forensic analysis trailed them while the third one was apprehended in Makindu.

Efforts to arrest additional suspects and trace the stolen truck are underway.

The DCI has expressed its continued commitment to combating highway crime and ensuring the safety of all travelers.