Kenya Targets Sh10bn Annual Earnings From Macadamia As Govt Commits to Sector Growth

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says that the macadamia industry has the potential to earn Kenya over Sh10 billion annually and generate more than 30,000 jobs with the right support.

Speaking Wednesday when he officially opened the inaugural National Macadamia Conference at Embu University, Kindiki outlined the government's vision to transform the macadamia sub-sector into a major contributor to the national economy.

Kindiki pointed out that Kenya is currently the fourth-largest macadamia producer globally and second in Africa, with over 200,000 smallholder farmers actively engaged in cultivation.

The sector supports more than 40 processing companies, mainly located in rural areas, creating jobs for youth and women.

"With the government's commitment to local value addition and the policy direction that discourages export of raw macadamia, this industry can earn Kenya over KES 10 billion annually, create upwards of 30,000 jobs, and directly support more than 200,000 farming households," Kindiki said.

"I urge our stakeholders to support the government's efforts on this."

He reaffirmed the government's policy discouraging the export of raw macadamia and instead promoting local value addition.

He challenged stakeholders to fully leverage the upcoming County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs), including one in Embu, to scale up macadamia processing and market access.

While celebrating progress, Kindiki highlighted persistent challenges facing the macadamia sub-sector, including poor agricultural practices, limited value addition, price volatility, and illegal exports.

"Some companies are still exporting in-shell macadamia illegally or operating without licenses, compromising the integrity of the Kenyan macadamia brand. Others are reintroducing rejected nuts into the market. This must stop," he warned.

He assured stakeholders of the government's commitment to enforcing regulations, enhancing governance, and protecting the reputation of Kenyan produce on global markets.

Emphasizing the importance of collaboration, the deputy president called for stronger partnerships between national and county governments, particularly in supporting agricultural extension services, which are key to modernizing the sector.

"Agricultural transformation cannot happen without well-funded and staffed extension services," he said. "We must prioritize this in both national and county budgets."

Similarly, Kindiki assured stakeholders, farmers, county leaders, and agribusiness professionals of the government's commitment to farmer-centric policies aimed at boosting productivity, food security, and value addition.