Nigeria: Again, Suspected Herders Kill 48 Benue Farmers

Armed men suspected to be herders early Sunday morning invaded communities in Gwer-West and Apa local government areas of Benue State, killing 48 farmers.

Also, several others sustained varying degrees of injuries while scores were declared missing.

The Sunday morning attack came exactly a week after some communities in Gwer-West, including the hometown of the Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Rev Wilfred Anagbe, were attacked and 42 People, including a police officer, pregnant women and lactating mothers, were gruesomely murdered with their babies.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspected herders on Sunday night invaded Tse Antswam, a suburb of Naka town, at about 7 pm, shooting indiscriminately, leading to the death of 18 farmers.

A local source in Apa local government area who identified himself as Inalegwu, said that the suspected armed herdsmen stormed Edikwu Ankpali community at about 7pm, the same time they were attacking the Gwer-West community.

Inalegwu, who spoke with our correspondent on the phone on Monday, said, "Over 30 people at Edikwu Ankpali, including women and children, were killed yesterday (Sunday).

LEADERSHIP gathered that a family in Edikwu Ankpali buried 11 members killed by the suspected herdsmen.

When contacted, the chairman of Gwer-West Traditional Council, the Ter Nagi, HRH, Daniel Abomtse, confirmed the attack on his people, saying that the attackers came in a guerrilla style and attacked Tse Antswam.

"As I am talking to you now (Monday morning), 18 corpses have been recovered, and many people were seriously injured, while scores are still missing.

"In fact, the way some people were attacked, I doubt if they will survive. Search is still on because many ran into the bush with bullet wounds," he said.

The monarch alleged that the affected community was opposite a military checkpoint along the Naka/ Makurdi Road but there was no response from the military.

Also confirming the attack, the council chairman of Gwer-West LGA, Victor Ormini, expressed deep sadness over the incessant killing of his people.

"This is becoming another thing. Just last week, over 40 people were killed in this local government. Instead of abating, it's getting worse; the same herders came and attacked, this time, it's Naka town. As of now, over 14 corpses have been recovered," he said.

The chairman of Apa LGA, Adams Ocheiga also confirmed the attack, saying he was just heading to the community for an on-the-spot assessment and promised to bring feedback on return.

When contacted, the state's Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet confirmed the attack on the two LGAs but did not give a casualty figure, promising to get back to our correspondent but was yet to bring further information as at the time of filing this report.

"This is to confirm that there was an attack yesterday in Naka and Apa, and to let you know that tactical teams have been deployed already on the ground and are on top of the situation.

Boko Haram recruited 1,385 child soldiers - UNODC

Meanwhile, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) has revealed that Boko Haram terrorists recruited no fewer than 1,385 children between 2017 and 2019 in Borno State and other parts of the North East.

UNODC's country director in Nigeria, Mr Cheikh Ousmane Toure, disclosed this in Maiduguri on Monday during the 5th World Congress on Justice with Children, which had the theme, "Advancing Child-Centred Justice: Preventing and Responding to Violence Affecting Children in Justice Systems."

He noted that children in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states had withstood the worst of the insurgency since 2009, with many abducted, trafficked and forcefully recruited into armed and criminal groups.

"Available reports indicate that at least 1,385 children were recruited between 2017 and 2019 alone," the country director said.

Toure called for urgent and sustained action to protect children affected by violence and conflict, particularly in the North East, where thousands continue to be exploited by terrorist groups.

"These figures are not just statistics. Each represents a child whose life, dignity, and future are at risk. About 60 percent of those affected are youths. Nigeria's development depends on the protection and empowerment of its young population."

He commended the resilience of young people in the region, particularly the Youth Peace Champions, an initiative supported by UNODC to empower youths as advocates for peace and child protection.

"These courageous young leaders are mentoring their peers, raising awareness, and advocating for justice that restores rather than retraumatises," Toure said. "They are building resilience from the ground up and showing what inclusive development looks like."

Since assuming office in Nigeria in October 2024, Toure said he had prioritised youth-led initiatives and women's empowerment across all UNODC programmes.

"Every project must deliver measurable results - especially for youths, women, and persons with disabilities," he said.

He expressed optimism that the Youth Peace Champions in the North East would inspire similar efforts across other regions, including the North West, North Central, and South.

"This is the inclusive approach Nigeria needs right now. The voices of these young people must be heard - locally, nationally, and globally," he added.

Toure urged government stakeholders, justice actors, development partners and civil society organisations to move from declarations to concrete actions.

"The protection of children is not optional. Prevention demands more than rhetoric. It requires resources, commitment, and accountability," he said.

The congress brought together legal experts, civil society organisations, youth leaders and international agencies committed to building a justice system that prioritises children's rights, prevents violence and enables young Nigerians to reclaim their future.

"Together, we can build a future where no child is left behind--and where every child has the chance to contribute to Nigeria's full development potential," Toure added.

Borno Children To Be Prioritised - Zulum

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum assured that the state's children would be prioritised in the decision-making process, particularly in matters relating to them and juvenile justice.

Zulum, represented by Borno commissioner of justice, Hauwa Mohammed, described the satellite event as timely, considering how the children in the state suffered physically, emotionally, and psychologically during the over-a-decade-long Boko Haram insurgency.

He promised that children affected by conflicts would not be allowed to be used or recruited as child soldiers.

He vowed that the state government, through the Ministries of Justice, Women's Affairs, and Social Development, would ensure the protection of children's rights.

He noted that more collaborative efforts will be made to ensure they get what they deserve in terms of education, justice, welfare, and protection against hard labour and being used in the fight against conflict.

The event was organised by UNODC in collaboration with the governments of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states, and funded by the European Union.

NAF Kills 20 Terrorists In Airstrike

In a related development, the Nigerian Air Force has killed 20 terrorists and two local vigilantes in an airstrike in Zamfara State.

A statement by the NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the airstrike was executed on May 31, 2025, following a distress call.

According to him, the airstrike successfully neutralised over 20 armed terrorists and destroyed more than 21 motorcycles.

He said the operation was carried out in the general area south of Mai-Galma in Maru local government area to halt a planned large-scale attack on vulnerable communities by armed bandits.

According to him, intelligence received had indicated that a significant number of terrorists were massing and preparing to strike unsuspecting settlements.

Further intelligence confirmed that the bandits had killed some farmers and abducted a number of civilians, including women and children.

Consequently, NAF aircraft under Operation FANSAN YAMMA were immediately dispatched on armed reconnaissance and a possible rescue mission.

He said the aircraft, on arrival in the area, spotted over 30 motorcycles carrying armed terrorists heading into the nearby forest, adding that the terrorists, on sighting the aircraft, opened fire, prompting a precision engagement that led to the destruction of several motorcycles and the neutralisation of dozens of terrorists.

Ground forces were immediately mobilised to exploit the situation.

"They confirmed the destruction of enemy assets and the neutralisation of over 20 terrorists. Unfortunately, in the course of the operation, two local vigilantes lost their lives, and two others sustained injuries in the crossfire.

"The NAF deeply regrets the loss of these brave vigilantes and remains committed to working with local communities to ensure the safety and security of all citizens," he said.

He reiterated that efforts were ongoing to track and rescue the kidnapped villagers who were taken into the adjoining forest.

The NAF reiterated that all its operations are guided by strict rules of engagement, adherence to humanitarian law, and the Nigerian Air Force Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan (CHMRAP), which emphasises the protection of innocent lives even in the face of hostile engagements.