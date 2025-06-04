Nigeria: Menstrual Hygiene Day - Seyi Tinubu Donates Pads to 12,000 Girls in FCT

Serial entrepreneur and youth advocate, Seyi Tinubu, last week donated pads to 12,000 girls in the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

This was done in commemoration of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, celebrated annually on May 28.

The outreach was coordinated by Almaasaareef Foundation and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership.

Addressing students at the Junior Secondary School, Waru, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) senior special assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, Rinsola Abiola, commended Mr. Tinubu for his generosity and commitment to empowering women and youths. She also urged the students to prioritise their education, saying that it "broadens horizons and helps with identifying opportunities."

On World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Ms. Abiola had stated that interventions such as the distribution of free pads are necessary as menstruation often prevents girls in low-income communities from going to school, thus adversely impacting their education and limiting their leadership potential.

Almaasaareef Foundation, led by Dr. Hauwa Aminu, also explained how to properly use and dispose of sanitary pads to the students and community members who benefited from the outreach.

The outreach commenced on Monday, May 26, and ended on Saturday, May 31; beneficiaries were chosen from Junior Secondary School, Naharati and Junior Secondary School, Sabon Gari in Abaji Area Council. In Kwali, the team visited Junior Secondary School Kwali Central and Junior Day Secondary School.

In Gwagwalada, distribution took place in Junior Secondary School, Sabon Gari, Junior Secondray School, Abbatoir and the Gwako Children Home.

In Kuje Area Council, the outreach was extended to Junior Secondary School, Kayarda; Junior Secondary School, Kuje Central; Junior Girls Boarding Secondary School; School for the Blind and the Disability Community, Kuchingoro.

In Bwari, the team visited Junior Secondary School, Bwari Central and Junior Secondary School, Bwari 1; and in AMAC, the outreach took place in Junior Secondary School, Waru; Junior Secondary School, Takushara; Karu Children Home and a collection of Islamiyyas in Mararaba Yarkasuwa.

In each of the six area councils, visits were also paid to the traditional rulers, namely: the Etsu of Kwali, the Aguma of Gwagwalada, the Gomo Kuje, the Sarkin Bwari and the Sapeyi of Garki.