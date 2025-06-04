Nigeria: 26 Years After, Benefits of Democracy Not Evenly Distributed - Political Scientists

Nigerian political scientists have lamented that despite the nation's return to democratic rule some 26 years ago, the benefits of democracy have not been evenly distributed.

They also noted that Nigeria's democratic journey in the period under review has been fraught with challenges.

The president of the Nigeria Political Scientists Association (NPSA), Prof Hassan Saliu, explained his colleagues' position in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday.

"As Nigeria marks 26 years of its Fourth Republic, which commenced in May 1999, it is evident that the country's democratic journey has been fraught with challenges. Despite efforts made by successive governments to improve the lives of Nigerians through various policy initiatives, the reality on the ground suggests that the benefits of democracy have not been evenly distributed," Saliu said.

Saliu, who lectures at the University of Ilorin, listed military hangovers, self-serving interests, sluggish policy implementation, overreliance on neoliberal economic principles, politics as a business, lack of progressive ideologies, quick fixes, and divisiveness as critical issues that have hindered the effectiveness of democratic governance in the country.

He said that the aforementioned issues have resulted in credibility issues with elections, undemocratic political parties, political defections, dominance by a single party, budget padding, erosion of the middle class, poverty and unemployment, debt accumulation, stress in democratic practice and investments in non-impactful projects, promotion of primordial sentiments, rancorous politics, subservient legislature and loss of independence of action.

"Given these challenges, the Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA) is concerned about the state of democracy in the country. The NPSA notes that democracy has largely served the ruling elite's interests, while most citizens have not benefited significantly.

"To address these issues, it is essential to reorient the political system towards developmental politics, prioritising citizens' needs.

"Fundamental adjustments are necessary to ensure democracy delivers benefits to all Nigerians, not just a privileged few. The reality of democracy in Nigeria today is that it has not prioritised the people. This should not be so!"