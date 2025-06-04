Nigeria: World Vaping Day / Regulation of Vaping Products Necessary to Reduce Tobacco-Related Harm - Expert

The federal government has been urged to urgently adopt evidence-based tobacco harm reduction (THR) strategies to combat the country's persistently high smoking rates.

The global director for Research and Thought Leadership at Global Health Focus said this to mark World Vape Day on May 30, 2025.

The annual event unites scientists, former smokers, and public health champions globally to raise awareness about the benefits of safer nicotine alternatives, such as vaping, over traditional combustible cigarettes.

This year's theme underscores the need for African nations, especially Nigeria, to act decisively in the face of mounting evidence that THR can save lives.

"Nigeria stands at a public health crossroads," said Yusuff Adebisi Adebayo, a public health advocate.

"Global data is clear: countries that embrace vaping and similar alternatives are seeing dramatic declines in smoking rates. Nigeria must not be left behind."

Findings from multiple studies, including landmark reviews by Public Health England and the Royal College of Physicians, affirm that vaping is at least 95% less harmful than smoking. Unlike cigarettes, e-cigarettes deliver nicotine without combustion, a critical distinction, given that the harmful effects of smoking stem largely from the burning of tobacco.

Despite these findings, Nigeria remains one of many African nations without a comprehensive national policy on vaping, a development that experts warned that this regulatory void may be costing lives.

"A smoker in Nigeria today has limited support to quit, and even fewer access points to safer alternatives," said Adebayo, a THR advocate with the Africa Tobacco-Free Initiative.

"We need to educate, regulate, and empower, not criminalise those trying to quit", he said.

In Sweden, smoking rates have fallen below 5%, making it the first country on the verge of achieving "smoke-free" status. This success is mainly attributed to the widespread use of low-risk nicotine products like snus and e-cigarettes. Similarly, the United Kingdom's progressive approach to vaping, including public health campaigns like "Stoptober", has reduced smoking rates to 11.9%.

"The evidence is undeniable. Countries that provide access to safer nicotine products see faster declines in cigarette use," said Adebayo, a public health policy expert at the University of Ibadan.

"Nigeria must learn from these successes instead of repeating the failures of prohibitionist models."

Traditional anti-tobacco measures such as taxation, advertising bans, and cessation counselling remain in place across Nigeria. However, recent studies show that the majority of smokers have no intention to quit, and cessation support is scarce, especially in rural areas.

THR advocates argue that an abstinence-only strategy, often favoured by international health agencies, is out of touch with the lived realities of millions of African smokers.

He said, "THR isn't about promoting nicotine," said Akinyele. "It's about giving people real-world tools to reduce harm. Every Nigerian deserves that choice."

Advocates are now urging the Nigerian government to enact a three-pronged THR strategy.