Nigeria: Kwara Communities Rise Against Female Genital Mutilation

3 June 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Olesin

Four communities in Ilorin East local government area of Kwara State, have decried the harmful practices of female genital mutilation (FMG).

They expressed appreciation to the state government through the State Ministry of Social Development and the Global Hope for Women and Children Foundation on drastic measures being taken to discourage the practice of FGM.

The communities are Baruba, Amule, Itadu and Idiape in Balogun Gambari ward 1 and Magaji Are Ward 1 in Ilorin East local government area of the state.

The people of the communities spoke during the sensitisation programme on the harmful effects of FGM.

The programme was declared open by the representative of the commissioner for Social Development.

The resource person and founder of Global Hope for Women and Children Foundation, Dr Christy Oluwole said the programme was organised "to build capacity for both men and boys, community leaders, religious leaders, artisans, teachers, civil servants, students and the general public in putting an end to the harmful practices of female genital mutilation in communities."

She explained that FGM is an offence under the VAPP Act/law and the Child Rights Act /law with sanctions of four years imprisonment or N200,000 fine or both.

