Africa: Egypt President El-Sisi Praises Pyramids for Showcasing Egyptian Sporting Spirit

Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has congratulated Pyramids FC after their historic victory in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, describing the achievement as a 'proud moment for Egyptian sport'.

Pyramids FC defeated South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the second leg of the final on Sunday in Cairo, securing a 3-2 aggregate win and clinching their first-ever CAF Champions League title.

Writing on his official Facebook page, President El-Sisi said: "I extend my sincere congratulations to the Pyramids FC team and Egyptian sports fans on this historic achievement of winning the CAF Champions League for the first time in its history."

"This victory embodies the spirit of determination and perseverance that has always characterized Egyptian sports," he added.

"It confirms our clubs' ability to compete strongly on the continental and international levels. I wish Egyptian football continued success in all arenas."

With the victory, Pyramids FC became the fourth Egyptian team to win Africa's premier club competition, joining the ranks of Ismaily, Zamalek, and record champions Al Ahly.

They also became only the fifth Egyptian club overall to win a continental title, alongside Arab Contractors SC.

The win also boosts Egypt's dominance in the CAF Champions League, bringing the country's title tally to 19 -- the highest in Africa.

In a high-stakes final played at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium, Congolese forward Fiston Mayele opened the scoring before Ahmed Samy added a second for the home side.

Despite a reply from Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners, Pyramids held on to secure the trophy in front of a passionate Cairo crowd.

As a result of their triumph, Pyramids FC will face Morocco's Renaissance Berkane in the 2025 CAF Super Cup.

They will also represent Africa in the inaugural 2025 Intercontinental Cup, where they are set to face either Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahly Jeddah or New Zealand's Auckland City.

Additionally, the club has earned a place in the expanded 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, becoming the first African team to book its ticket and only the second Egyptian club to qualify, after Al Ahly.

The president's message of support underscores the national pride in Pyramids' achievement, as the club's rise marks a new chapter in Egyptian football's growing stature on the global stage.