Kenya: Gor Coach Zico Kisses Goodbye to League Title Hopes

- Gor Mahia head coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno has conceded defeat in the race for this season's Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title.

Otieno says K'Ogalo will now concentrate their attention on the FKF Cup final against Nairobi United, at the end of this month.

"I don't think there is any other chance apart from the knockout games because as you can see now the gap is widening between us and Kenya Police. Now we can't talk about the league anymore," the gaffer said.

The 21-time league champions drew 1-1 with AFC Leopards in Homa Bay yesterday evening to all but kiss goodbye to their title hopes.

Austine Odhiambo put them in the lead after 30 minutes, his low strike from the edge of the box catching Ingwe goalkeeper Levis Opiyo Jr flat-footed.

However, the visitors shushed the vociferous home crowd with an equaliser after 52 minutes.

Brian Wanyama latched onto a poor clearance at the edge of the danger area to fire low past Gad Matthew in K'Ogalo's goal.

It was a strike that dealt a death-knell to Gor's slim title hopes, leaving them third on the log with 55 points -- six behind leaders Kenya Police.

Consequently, Afande only need a point from their next two matches to be crowned champions -- which could either come against Shabana or Gor Mahia.

A 10th FKF Cup win, however, could smother the pain of surrendering their league crown to the law enforcers.

Gor face National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi United in the final of the domestic cup competition, with a chance to represent the country in next season's Confederations Cup.

"I think we will now go back to concentrate on preparing for the Mozzart Bet Cup...yeah," Otieno said.

They will be wary of the incoming NSL champions who, under Nicholas Muyoti, have felled giants in their run to the final.

They beat Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Tusker, Kakamega Homeboyz and Mara Sugar -- all top tier sides.