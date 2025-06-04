Liberia: India Seeks Liberia's Support in Fight Against Global Terrorism

The Indian government has launched a diplomatic offensive against global terrorism, in the wake of the brutal terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, that claimed the lives of dozens of people in Pahalgam, Jammu, in its Kashmir region.

As part of that effort, the government is engaging friendly and influential countries across the world, to help tame the menace.

Seeking solidarity as it faces one of its greatest threats in recent history, the Indian government has called on Liberia to stand with it in the face of extremism threats from neighboring Pakistan.

"Liberia is in a very coveted position. You're in a very influential position on the world stage," said Ms. Bansuri Swaraj, Member of the Indian Parliament who is on a high-level All-Party delegation. She was addressing members of the media and think thanks at a meeting in Monrovia on Monday, June 2. "We have come in our time of need to leverage our friendship and to request you to stand tall in solidarity with India in this war against global terrorism."

Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde, also a Member of Parliament (MP), led the eight-member delegation, which brought a three-legged visit to an end in Liberia, having stopped in Sierra Leone and DR Congo. Prior to making their African tour, the group visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and met with national stakeholders.

The team held talks with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Senate Pro-tempore, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, and House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, as well as other stakeholders. Those engagements focused on fostering diplomatic ties, parliamentary cooperation, and unified action against the global threat of terrorism.

Dr. Shinde noted that India proposed the creation of a global strategic framework to combat terrorism, calling for: Judicial mechanisms, Information forums, and International strategic rules

"This is not just a national struggle; it is a global fight for peace and humanity," Dr. Shinde affirmed, committing India's continued cooperation with global allies like Liberia.

"Let us continue this cooperation -- not just as partners, but as friends united by a shared vision for global peace, security, and justice."

Acknowledging India's own experiences with terrorism, the delegation shared critical data and documentation during the visit. "There is nothing to hide," he said, emphasizing transparency and cooperation.

He stressed the importance of involving the press, think tanks, and other intellectual's groups in global dialogue, noting that "you are the opinion-makers -- shaping public discourse and building awareness."

Dr. Shinde referenced Liberia's clarity of priorities and praised the nation for its bold and proactive approach to national and global challenges, stating, "A friend in need is a friend indeed."

Speaking to India's own efforts to curb terrorism, Ms. Swaraj took pains to highlight its strengths -- and competence -- in dealing with any threat to her sovereignty. She was also quick to strike a note on peace as a strategic priority and to frame the matter as relevant beyond Indian borders.

"[India] is very competent in dealing with any kind of terrorist attack. But please note that terrorism is not a regional problem. And that is why, ladies and gentlemen, the time for selective response is over," she said. "But this is the time when the world needs to stand tall together and call out morally those nations like Pakistan that are sponsoring terrorism and are waging proxy war against nations like India."

Nations like Pakistan, and all states sponsoring terrorism, she noted, need to be isolated diplomatically, called out morally, and certainly needs to be responded to strategically.

"What happened on the 22nd of April was a barbaric attack on humanity," Swaraj said, stressing the fight against terrorism is not a regional matter but a global responsibility, one that demands unity, courage, and clarity of purpose.

Since the attack and the swift response, which allegedly targeted nine "terrorist infrastructures" in Pakistan, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has since dispatched seven high-level delegations across the globe to seek support in forging a new strategy in the combat against terrorism--calling out, condemning, and isolating on the diplomatic stage countries deemed as terrorist states or terrorist sponsor states.

Liberia was among a select group of countries engaged by India's multi-party delegations, highlighting its importance as a democratic partner in West Africa and its principled stand against terrorism. The visit sought to strengthen global consensus on the urgent need to isolate and confront terror networks and their sponsors.

For his part, MP Atul Garg said the new paradigm shift in India's war against terrorism is now stringent and decisive. "Terror and talk cannot go together, water and blood shall not flow together, and trade and terror cannot be held together," he said.

He added that there is no better time to build relationships for a safer world, and made a heartfelt acknowledgement of the solidarity they have garnered from friendly nations, so far.

"We are very grateful that, on our trip, it was the UAE that stood tall and said an attack on India is an attack on us. Whether it was DR Congo that said that they would definitely stand with us shoulder to shoulder or it was Sierra Leone that observed a moment of silence in their parliament or even your beautiful nation Liberia, which was one of the first nations to not only send their condolences but also state their condemnation," he said.

"Liberian leaders also took a moment of silence in the Senate as well as by the Honorable Speaker. We are humbled, we are honored, and we are elated by this response that Liberia has given," he said.

"Let us together defeat this cancerous monster called global terrorism and stand against nations like Pakistan that are waging proxy wars against growth, development, and humanity."