Liberian and foreign dignitaries celebrated the 90th birthday of Former Foreign Minister George A. Wallace Jr., Friday evening. The revered statesman and lifelong diplomat was dubbed a national icon and a mentor by the many officials present who had served under his leadership. The event brought together family, fellow diplomats, government officials, and admirers who paid homage to Wallace's enduring legacy of humility, patriotism, and distinguished diplomatic service.

The event took place at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex I'm Congo Town.

Speaking at his birthday celebration, Ambassador Wallace reflected on a life shaped by duty, heritage, and devotion to Liberia. His remarks wove together themes of national identity, sovereignty, and cultural pride.

"Today, as I mark 90 years, I do so with a heart full of gratitude not just to my family, but to this great nation," he said. "Liberia is a nation born of a noble idea and sustained by the resilience of its people. Our sovereignty is not just about borders and flags; it is about soul."

Wallace emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy, urging Liberians not to dilute their uniqueness but to let their heritage guide political and global engagement. "Let us invest in culture not just as entertainment but as the foundation of who we are," he said. "When all else fades, it is our identity that will remain, and our sovereignty that will keep our flag flying high."

Cameroonian Ambassador Bengyela A. Gang, speaking on behalf of the Diplomatic Corps, called Wallace a "remarkable statesman and a living testament to what diplomacy can and should be."

Recalling the reopening of Cameroon's embassy in Liberia, Ambassador Gang noted that Wallace played a vital role in facilitating the process. "He provided unparalleled assistance and ensured our work progressed smoothly," Gang said. "His leadership was not only intellectual but deeply human."

Ambassador Gang highlighted Wallace's humility as his most defining trait. "Even after serving as [Foreign] Minister, he returned to the Ministry without airs or entitlement. He taught by example, not lectures," he said. "He is not just a Liberian diplomat. He is a brother in the fraternity of global diplomacy."

Wallace's successor at the Foreign Ministry, Former Minister Olubanke King Akerele, expressed deep gratitude for, and pride in, Wallace. He remained her advisor, after stepping down as Minister. His professionalism and generosity of spirit, she said, ensured the smooth delivery of her leadership over the Ministry.

Liberia's former Liberia Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and former Ambassador to France and China, Ambassador Dukuly-Tolbert, echoed these sentiments. She also offered a heartfelt reflection on the personal impact Wallace, whom she called her "best friend" has had on her life and career. She recalled being nervous before delivering a speech and Wallace's calming advice: "Just look to the back of the church over everybody, and you will be fine."

"He sat with us through the elections. He never said a word until the end, when he stood and spoke with such power," she remembered. "He taught us to walk with grace and purpose. We are truly blessed to have crossed your path."

Throughout the ceremony, speakers reflected not only on Wallace's achievements, but on the values, he embodies discipline, service, humility, and love for country. In a symbolic gesture, the gathering presented Ambassador Wallace with a modest yet heartfelt gift, honoring his lifetime of dedication.

"We know you already carry a special blessing at 90," said Dukuly-Tolbert. "But today, we want to add more to that blessing."

As Liberia celebrates over 175 years of independence, Wallace remains a symbol of the nation's resilient spirit. His life serves as both a mirror of Liberia's diplomatic history and a compass for its future.

"May God bless you, Ambassador Wallace," one speaker concluded. "And may God continue to bless our beloved fatherland."

The dinner began at 6pm, quite early in the evening for a diplomatic soiree. It featured hymnal selections from the choir at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, where Wallace has worshipped for decades. It's rector, Fr. Michael Sieh, engaged in friendly banter with the Master of Ceremonies, former Information Minister Lawrence Bropleh. The pair recounted the many quips and dispensations of wisdom that enriched their respective relationships with the celebrant.

The evening concluded with the cutting of a large and stately, one-layered Swiss chocolate cake moistened with rum and brandy and crafted by none other than renowned event and dessert aficionado, Mrs. Eudeen Davis Cooper.