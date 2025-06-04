Liberia: LWSC Validates 2025-2029 Strategic Plan

The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), with technical support from Wuteve Consultancy Services, has developed a draft Strategic Plan for 2025-2029. This plan outlines a transformative and results-oriented roadmap to improve water and sanitation services across Liberia.

Anchored in national development priorities especially the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and aligned with international best practices like the World Bank Utility Turnaround Framework, the plan sets the stage for a more efficient and impactful LWSC.

Mr. Gaye recalled that in March 2024, the current LWSC management team, led by Mr. Anwar Muhammad Ali, took office with a clear vision: to reform and modernize the corporation. Backed by the Board of Directors, they initiated several institutional reforms focused on operational efficiency. A key priority was the development of a five-year Strategic Plan for water and sewer services.

In late 2024, LWSC sought funding from USAID) to support the planning process. Initially, USAID provided positive support and helped engage a local consultancy--Wuteve Consultancy Services. However, a shift in U.S. policy led to USAID's partial withdrawal from the process. In response, LWSC's leadership and Board committed internal resources to continue the effort.

Today's workshop marks a significant milestone: the validation of the first draft of the Strategic Plan. Mr. Gaye extended appreciation to USAID for its initial support, the Board for their steadfast backing, and the consultants for their professionalism. He encouraged all participants to engage fully and contribute to shaping a plan that truly reflects LWSC's mission and goals.

Dr. Khalifa Bility emphasized the importance of ensuring that water and sewer services reach all parts of Liberia, including places like Kantan, Zwedru, Harper, and Greenville. He praised the current draft as an excellent starting point but underscored the need for further refinement to produce a bankable, costed, data-driven, and implementable plan.

The Board Chair called for focused group discussions to fine-tune the document. He stressed that financing is key, stating, "There is no point in developing a strategic plan if it cannot be financed." He shared that LWSC's Managing Director, although absent, was in Abidjan attending critical African Development Bank (AfDB) meetings, an effort aligned with the goal of mobilizing support for the plan.

Dr. Bility highlighted the alignment of the strategic plan with the ARREST Agenda and international frameworks like FOCAC, noting the need for integration with national and international funding opportunities. He urged participants to think strategically, advocate effectively, and collaborate broadly to secure the resources needed.

"This is serious business," he concluded. "Let's get to work."

Representing the AfDB, Mr. Yusuf Bob Foday expressed gratitude for LWSC's invitation and emphasized the Bank's commitment to infrastructure, particularly the water and sanitation sector. While most of AfDB's Liberia portfolio is currently focused on roads, he noted that discussions for a new Country Strategy--including possible prioritization of water and sewer-would commence in June.

He highlighted that sector investment decisions are strategic and require a clear, coherent plan. Mr. Gokode congratulated LWSC on reaching this planning milestone and urged the team to continue aligning their strategic direction with national and international priorities.

On behalf of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Mr. Umaru E. Sesay reaffirmed the agency's commitment to Liberia's WASH sector. UNDP has supported initiatives across both urban and rural areas, collaborating with national stakeholders such as the Government of Liberia, Ministry of Public Works, and the National WASH Commission.

Mr. Sesay emphasized that UNDP is pursuing a more holistic approach promoting sustainability, strengthening water systems, and ensuring equitable access. They reiterated UNDP's readiness to continue working with all partners to build a healthier, more resilient future for Liberia.

Following months of internal reviews, assessments, and external engagements, LWSC is presenting the Draft 2025-2029 Strategic Plan for stakeholder validation. The workshop seeks to: Present the core elements of the draft plan, Validate the strategic vision, mission, goals, objectives, and KPIs, Ensure alignment with stakeholder expectations, Gather final feedback and recommendations; and Strengthen shared ownership and commitment to implementation.

By the end of the workshop, LWSC aims to secure consensus on strategic priorities and interventions, identify necessary revisions, and reinforce stakeholder commitment to executing the plan.

The workshop brought together approximately 50 key stakeholders, including: LWSC Board Members and Executive Leadership, Government Ministries and Agencies: Public Works, Finance, Health, Internal Affairs, EPA, NPHIL, and others, Development partners: World Bank, AfDB, UNICEF, UNDP, Utilities and regulatory bodies: Liberia Electricity Corporation, WASH Commission

Using a participatory and consultative format, the workshop featured: Plenary presentations of the strategic framework, Breakout sessions focused on Finance, Technical Services, Sales & Marketing, and Administration & Management, Group reporting and open plenary discussions, Completion of validation matrices and feedback forms, and Consensus-building exercises

The event was jointly led by LWSC and Wuteve Consultancy Services, with both logistical and strategic oversight provided by LWSC.

The validation workshop that was held on May 27, 2025 represents a major step toward finalizing and implementing LWSC 2025-2029 Strategic Plan. With strong collaboration from government, development partners, and civil society, the Corporation is on a clear path to delivering reliable, equitable, and sustainable water and sanitation services for all Liberians.