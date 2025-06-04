Liberians Divided On the Economy, the Country's Direction

A new Afrobarometer report by the Centre for Democratic Governance (CDG) says that half of Liberians believe the country is "moving in the right direction."

The report, which looked at the government's economic performance, noted that although the government seems to have improved its economic policies, some citizens are not satisfied with its interventions and their results.

Per figures from the recent report, it meant that Liberians' approval ratings on indicators of their government's economic performance have doubled from one-fourth of the previous survey of proportion in 2022 to half of those surveyed in 2024.

It, however, noted that the majority of Liberians were optimistic that things would get better in the next year.

Respondents to the survey also rated the government as performing "fairly good or very good" when it comes to managing the economy, or a slightly higher proportion rate them as "fairly bad" or "very bad."

The report also indicates an equal split in citizens' assessment of their personal living conditions.

According to the survey, about one-third of respondents say economic conditions have improved over the past 12 months, although a similar proportion think they have deteriorated.

It says that four in 10 Liberians reported having better personal living conditions from a year ago, while one-fourth say they are worse off.

Below are some key findings of the report

LIberians are evenly divided on the direction of the country, with half (50%) saying the country is going in the right direction and the other half (50%) saying it is going in the wrong direction.

The optimism assessment has risen by 25 percentage points compared to 2022.

Citizens express mixed views on the economy, while nearly half (45%) described current economic conditions as fairly good" or "very good."

or a slightly higher proportion rate them as "fairly bad" or "very bad" (48%).

Evaluation of personal living conditions also shows a split with equal proportion of respondents describing their conditions in positive and negative terms. (both 46%)

A majority of Liberians express optimism about the future, while six in 10 (61%) say they expect the national economy to improve over the coming year.

Four in 10 (41%) say that their personal living conditions have improved over the past year, while one-third (33%) say economic conditions are "better" or "much better.