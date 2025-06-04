Mauritius and China to Strengthen Collaboration in Education Sector

The Ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius to the People's Republic of China, Mr Gaëtan Michel Siew Hew Sam, paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Education and Human Resource, Dr Mahend Gungapersad, yesterday at the MITD House in Phoenix. Mr Siew has recently been appointed Ambassador of Mauritius to the People's Republic of China with residence in Beijing for a tenure of three years.

In a statement after the meeting Minister Gungapersad pointed out that discussions focused on deepening the Mauritius-China collaboration to enhance educational standards and capacity building. He indicated that potential Chinese support in several key areas, including the training of trainers, professional development of teachers and the provision of educational materials were also on the agenda.

Minister Gungapersad expressed confidence that Mr Siew's efforts will pave the way for new avenues of collaboration and opportunities between the two countries in the field of education.

For his part Mr Siew described the meeting as productive and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between Mauritius and China. He expressed hope that Mauritius will benefit from China's support in developing modern educational infrastructure, accessing quality teaching materials and advancing teacher training programmes.

Mr Siew is the former President of the International Union of Architects (UIA). He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Future Cities, United Kingdom and Africa Clean Energy Solutions. Mr Siew also serves as Special Envoy to United Nations (UN)-Habitat and UIA Ambassador to the UN Climate Change Conference.