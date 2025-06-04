Mauritius: Bilateral Relations Between Mauritius and Italy Highlighted

The bilateral relations between Mauritius and Italy, based on solid friendly ties and mutual cooperation, were the focus of the Honorary Consul of Italy in Mauritius, Mr Stefano Zinno, at a reception hosted at the Château de Labourdonnais in Mapou, to mark the 79th anniversary of the Republic Day of Italy.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Dhananjay Ramful, and members of the Diplomatic Corps were among the guests present.

In his speech Mr Zinno highlighted the longstanding and vibrant relations between Italy and Mauritius, particularly in the fields of tourism, gastronomy, entrepreneurship, and arts and culture. He also talked of the contribution of the Italian community in Mauritius.

The Honorary Consul further reiterated Italy's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Mauritius in emerging sectors, underscoring a shared vision for future development and partnership.

During the reception a toast was symbolically raised for the prosperity of both countries and the bright future of their people. Additionally, a magazine entitled 'Italmag', showcasing the social, economic and cultural contributions of Italy and its people in Mauritius, was launched on the occasion.

As a gesture of solidarity and cultural exchange musical instruments were also donated to the local community, notably to Télé Mozart.

The Italy's Republic Day, known as 'Festa della Repubblica', is celebrated annually on 2nd June. The Day marks the beginning of the country's democratic era when in 1946 Italians voted in a referendum to establish a Republic and abolish the Monarchy.