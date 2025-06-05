Somalia Congratulates Bahrain On Election to UN Security Council

4 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Republic of Somalia has extended its "sincere congratulations" to the Kingdom of Bahrain following its election to the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member for the 2026-2027 term, the Somali government said Tuesday.

In a statement, Somalia praised Bahrain's successful bid during the vote held at the UN General Assembly in New York, where the Gulf nation was elected to represent the Asian Group.

"The Federal Republic of Somalia conveys its sincere congratulations to the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, its government, and people on this achievement," the statement read, describing the election as a testament to Bahrain's commitment to international peace and cooperation.

Bahrain will serve alongside four other newly elected non-permanent members of the 15-member council, tasked with maintaining global peace and security.

Somalia and Bahrain share strong diplomatic ties rooted in Arab and Islamic solidarity, and both countries are members of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The term for Bahrain's seat on the Security Council will begin on January 1, 2026, and run through the end of 2027.

