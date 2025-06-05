Somalia Participates in Baku Energy Forum to Advance Sustainable Development Goals

Baku, Azerbaijan — A high-level Somali government delegation, led by Minister of Energy and Water Resources Abdullahi Bidhan, took part in the Baku Energy Forum on Tuesday, joining international stakeholders in discussions focused on the future of global energy.

The two-day forum, held in the Azerbaijani capital, convened government representatives, industry experts, investors, and business leaders under key themes including "Development of a Sustainable Energy Industry," "Digitalization of the Sector," "Acceleration of Green Projects," and "Implementation."

Somalia's participation reflects its growing commitment to sustainable energy development and regional cooperation in the sector. Minister Bidhan highlighted the country's potential in renewable energy and the need for investment in infrastructure and digital solutions to meet rising energy demands.

The forum, which continues through Wednesday, aims to foster international dialogue and collaboration in transitioning toward cleaner, more resilient energy systems.

Azerbaijan, a major player in the global energy market, hosts the event as part of its broader strategy to lead regional efforts in green energy transformation and digital innovation.

Somalia is increasingly positioning itself to tap into renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, while also seeking partnerships to rebuild and modernize its energy sector after decades of conflict and underinvestment.