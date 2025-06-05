Nigeria: Arik Air Supports Lifesaving Heart Surgeries for 150 Nigerian Kids Yearly

A Nigerian airline, Arik Air, has partnered with Hospitals for Humanity to provide about 150 Nigerian children with free open heart surgeries annually.

The airline, which would also provide flight support to Hospitals for Humanity's medical missions to Nigeria, said these missions would bring together volunteer paediatric cardiac surgeons and healthcare professionals from around the globe to perform complex heart surgeries at no cost to the families involved.

Speaking on the development, Chief Executive Officer, Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, said: "We are honoured to stand alongside Hospitals for Humanity in their mission to give hope and a second chance at life to children with congenital heart defects. This initiative aligns with Arik Air's dedication to not only connecting people through air travel but also investing in the wellbeing of our communities."

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Hospitals for Humanity, Dr Segun Ajayi, said: "Over the years, Hospitals for Humanity has performed numerous successful surgeries and impacted countless lives. However, the demand remains high, and with continued support from organisations like Arik Air, even more children can receive the critical care they need."