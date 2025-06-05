Africa: Starlink Now Live in 22 African Countries After DR Congo Launch

4 June 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)
Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet provider, has officially launched in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after receiving a telecommunications license from the Congolese Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ARPTC).

The approval, granted to the locally registered Starlink DRC S.A., allows the company to operate as an internet service provider across the country. This marks Starlink's entry into its 22nd African market, reinforcing its mission to expand high-speed, low-latency internet access to underserved and remote areas.

The DRC's vast geography and limited terrestrial infrastructure have historically hindered connectivity. Starlink's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network bypasses these barriers by delivering internet coverage directly from space.

Key Takeaways

The DRC has one of the lowest internet penetration rates in Africa, with infrastructure gaps leaving millions unconnected. Starlink's launch offers a potential breakthrough, enabling rural and hard-to-reach communities to access reliable internet for the first time. The move is part of Starlink's broader African strategy to close the digital divide and support education, healthcare, commerce, and e-governance through improved connectivity. However, success in the DRC will hinge on affordability, regulatory support, and a sustainable go-to-market approach that addresses cost barriers in one of Africa's largest but most underserved markets.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

