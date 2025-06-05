Mauritius: Higher Education Summit to Showcase Mauritius As a Knowledge-Driven Country

The Higher Education Summit 2025, a major national platform geared to shape the future of higher education, research, and innovation in Mauritius, kickstarted this morning at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute Auditorium, in Moka. The three-day Summit is focusing on the theme "Reimagining Higher Education for a Knowledge-Driven Mauritius".

Organised by the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and Research, the Summit brings together academics, researchers, university leaders, policymakers, students, employers and other key partners.

The Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Research, Dr Kaviraj Sharma Sukon; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Navindsing Jugmohunsing; and other personalities were present at the opening ceremony.

In his keynote address, Dr Sukon pointed out that the event comes at a pivotal time as Mauritius positions itself as a regional hub for academic excellence and knowledge development.

A major outcome of the Summit will be the conceptualisation of the "National Strategic Plan for Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation 2025-2035". This long-term plan aims to guide reforms and foster innovation to build an inclusive, dynamic and future-ready higher education system aligned with the country's development objectives, he said.

Dr Sukon outlined three priority areas of the Government Programme that need to be addressed to transform the education sector in Mauritius while ensuring employability of the students. These are: internationalisation of higher education; revisiting the financial model of higher education; and establishing clear pathways between vocational, technical and higher education.

He also recalled that research is key to transforming the sector and attracting international students thereby positioning higher education as a key economic pillar of Mauritius.

About the Summit

The Summit is the culmination of intensive preparatory work conducted by seven national committees from the beginning of the year. These committees have developed strategic recommendations on strategic areas such as research, teaching transformation, internationalisation, technical education pathways, science diplomacy, and branding Mauritius as a study destination.

It is featuring expert presentations, thematic panel discussions and open forum focused on strengthening the link between education and employment, enhancing research and innovation, supporting internationalisation and promoting the use of digital technologies in teaching and learning.