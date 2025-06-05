Namibia: Namport Lifts 8.42 Million Tonnes As Cargo Volumes Grow and Lüderitz Posts 21.7 Percent Spike

4 June 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) has reported increased cargo volumes for 2024/25, driven by mining exports, rising imports and growth at the Port of Lüderitz.

The authority recorded a 4.8% increase in cargo throughput for the financial year ending on 31 March 2025.

It handled a total of 8.42 million tonnes across the ports of Walvis Bay and Lüderitz, up from 8.03 million tonnes in the previous year.

This growth, according to Namport, reflects strong performance across bulk, break-bulk, containerised and liquid cargo, driven by infrastructure upgrades, strategic partnerships, and increased cargo diversification.

Elias Mwenyo, Namport's commercial executive, says the increase demonstrates the authority's commitment to meeting market demands.

"The continued rise in volumes confirms our strategic focus on cargo diversification and improved operational efficiency. Namibia is steadily cementing its place as a reliable logistics hub in the region," he says.

Mining continues to be a key driver, with notable increases in the export of copper concentrate, zinc concentrate, and uranium oxide.

Imports also rose by 7.1%, led by bulk commodities such as fertiliser, sulphur, ammonium nitrate, petroleum, wheat, and machinery.

While exports from the Port of Walvis Bay dipped slightly by 5.7%, gains were recorded in salt, lead, copper, charcoal, timber, and stone exports.

The port also saw the first-ever export of critical minerals like nickel and zinc concentrates.

The Port of Lüderitz posted a 21.7% increase in cargo, rising to 1.47 million tonnes, mainly driven by imports of petroleum, machinery, and wet fish.

Namport says it remains focused on expanding infrastructure and attracting new trade corridors to boost Namibia's role in regional trade.

