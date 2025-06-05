South Africa: Khanyo Maphumulo Was Only Paid R10,000 for Sarafina Role

Khanyo Maphumulo was just 17 when she starred in Sarafina! and says she never signed a contract or got royalties.

She helped compose songs like Freedom Is Coming but is still fighting with music rights groups over unpaid earnings.

Actress and singer Khanyo Maphumulo has opened up about what she calls one of the most disappointing experiences of her life, her tiny paycheque for starring in Sarafina!.

Maphumulo, now a well-known veteran, said she was paid less than R10,000 for her role in the world-famous film. Even worse, she claims she never signed a contract and has never received any royalties.

She was only 14 when she joined the stage version of Sarafina! and just 17 when she acted in the film.

Despite her age, Maphumulo played a big part in the production, she even helped write key songs like Freedom Is Coming and The Lord's Prayer, both of which became anthems of the show.

But she said she was "young and naïve" and had no one to guide her, Fakaza reported.

To this day, Maphumulo is still battling the Southern African Music Rights Organisation for unpaid royalties. She said she has tried many times to resolve the issue, but with no success.

In 2024, her decades of work were finally recognised when she received the Iconic Impact Award at the South African Heroes Awards.