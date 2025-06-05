South Africa: Duduzile Zuma's Close Friend Leads Race to Replace Shivambu

Phumlani Mfeka's name is being pushed in MK Party circles just weeks after he rejoined the party and resigned from the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature.

Friend of Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi, is angry over Mfeka's possible promotion, calling it proof that "politics is a dangerous game".

Floyd Shivambu's removal as secretary-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party has opened the door for one of his critics to take over his position.

Phumlani Lloyd Mfeka, leader of the Injeje YabeNguni Civic Organisation and a strong supporter of Duduzile Zuma, is now being tipped to take Shivambu's spot.

His name has been doing the rounds in the MK Party WhatsApp groups ever since former president Jacob Zuma confirmed Shivambu was being replaced.

Mfeka only recently rejoined the party after leaving in April. His comeback was welcomed by the Duduzile Zuma faction, who reportedly started backing him for secretary-general last month.

Not everyone is happy about it. Mzwanele Manyi, who is seen as close to Shivambu, took to social media to vent his frustration.

"Now Phumlani Mfeka who refused to be led by Shivhambu will be the boss? Politics is a dangerous game," he posted.

Sources say Mfeka had a one-on-one meeting with Zuma to discuss his new role before he resigned from the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature.

Mfeka is known to be a loyal backer of Zuma. He helped the former president build support among traditional leaders. That effort saw Zuma visit several kingdoms across the country, promising to give monarchs more power if MKP wins political influence.

Last year, Mfeka was rumoured to be the preferred candidate for premier in KwaZulu-Natal, but the nomination went to Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, deputy traditional prime minister to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. This move reportedly angered Mfeka's supporters.

Mfeka is also linked to a faction in the Zulu royal family that wants Prince Simakade kaZwelithini to replace King Misuzulu.

During a press briefing in uMhlanga, Zuma said Shivambu's removal was due to pressure from civil society groups, though he did not name them.

Some believe Mfeka's Injeje YabeNguni group was behind the pressure.

There is also talk that African National Congress veteran Tony Yengeni might be brought in to take the job instead, while Shivambu has been redeployed to the National Assembly.