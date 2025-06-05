Uganda: Museveni Demands Individuals and Companies Produce Land Titles in Bugoma Forest

President Museveni has ordered all encroachers and self-claimed landowners in Bugoma Central Forest Reserve to vacate the area or present land titles dating back to before 1932, when the forest was gazetted.

He also directed the arrest of illegal loggers, regardless of their status, as part of efforts to restore the forest's depleted resources.

Bugoma Forest in Kikuube District originally covered 41,144 hectares but has suffered severe degradation due to timber harvesting, charcoal burning, farming, and encroachment by powerful individuals and companies claiming ownership. T

his has led to over 40% loss of forest cover.

"It is painful to see Bugoma being cut down by very powerful people in government, but we know how dangerous it is to lose these forests. We have seen landslides in Kasese and Bududa," said Silverious Tumusime, Kikuube secretary for production.

The National Forest Authority (NFA) confirmed the president's directive and stated that all claims to land titles in the reserve must be scrutinised to determine their legitimacy.

Aldon Walukamba, NFA communications manager, said letters had been sent to those claiming land titles, demanding explanations.

Walukamba warned that anyone involved in illegal tree cutting would face arrest, irrespective of political affiliations.

"If anyone has interest in going to the forest, you better stand warned. Bugoma will be a priority in the 2026 campaign. The government wants it restored and it is not a forest to joke with now," he said.

Responding to criticism over inactivity, the NFA said it was actively working to demarcate the full 41,000 hectares and partnering with others to plant trees across reserves.

Stakeholders stress the importance of restoring Bugoma for its vital role in rain formation, wildlife habitat, and eco-tourism potential.

The NFA reported that 2,500 hectares have been restored in the past three years, with a national target of increasing forest cover to 24% by 2040.