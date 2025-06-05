Nigeria: I Don't Join Issues With Children, Amaechi Replies Wike

A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed why he made Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, his Chief of Staff, during his time as Governor of Rivers State.

Amaechi said he appointed Wike his Chief of Staff instead of Commissioner for Finance so he could monitor him closely.

Earlier, Wike had dismissed Amaechi's remark, "We're all hungry", made during his 60th birthday celebration last week, claiming the former Rivers governor is not hungry for food, but for political relevance.

But Amaechi also disputed Wike's imputation that he was instrumental to him (Amaechi) becoming governor, stressing that God, former Governor Peter Odili, the judiciary and the Rivers state people were responsible for his election.

Featuring on Arise Television's Prime Time on Tuesday evening, Amaechi stated that as someone who hired Wike as chief of staff, he could not trade insults with him in public.

"God, Peter Odili, the judiciary and the Rivers state people made me governor," he said.

"Ask him how he made me governor. I'm saying this because I don't want to join issues with children.

"I wanted him as chief of staff so I could supervise him. I didn't offer him commissioner for finance. You see, I'm saying this because I don't want to join issues with children.

"You know, he made himself chief of staff. He made himself governor. He made himself minister. He made himself local government chairman."