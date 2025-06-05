Rwanda's New Envoy to Kenya Pledges Enhanced Ties

Rwanda's new High Commissioner to Kenya, Ernest Rwamucyo, has pledged to strengthen relations between the two countries that boast "historic bonds of friendship and cooperation."

He made the remarks while presenting his credentials to Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday, June 4, in Nairobi.

Rwamucyo, a seasoned diplomat, previously served as Rwanda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. He succeeds Ambassador Martin Ngoga as Rwanda's envoy to Kenya. In a diplomatic switch of duties, Ngoga also took over Rwamucyo's former role at the UN.

"As I undertake my duties, I am conscious of the historic bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between our two nations founded on mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for regional peace, prosperity, and integration," he said.

"It is my sincere hope that I shall succeed in my endeavours to further enhance the relations between our two nations to greater heights," Rwamucyo said in his speech," he added.

The new envoy also pointed out that Rwanda and Kenya enjoy strong relations "that continue to grow from strength to strength."

"Our partnership is evident in areas such as trade, infrastructure, education, security cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges. Rwanda appreciates Kenya's role as a strategic partner, both bilaterally and within regional frameworks such as the East African Community," he noted.

Rwamucyo has previously served as Rwanda's ambassador to various countries including Japan (2020-2023), India (2013-2020), and the UK (2010-2013). He also worked as President of the UNICEF Executive Board and as a Policy Adviser on the Millennium Development Goals at UNDP.