South Africa: POPCRU Condemns Attack On Police Officers in Westbury, Urges Community-Police Collaboration to Combat Crime

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) strongly condemns the violent attack on South African Police Service (SAPS) members during a drug-related operation conducted in Westbury, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, 2 June 2025.

It is deeply concerning that anti-gang unit officers, acting in pursuit of justice and community safety, came under attack from some residents in the area. Stones and bottles were hurled at officers after they arrested a suspect found in possession of drugs, forcing the police to tactically withdraw from the scene to avoid the use of lethal force.

Such acts of lawlessness represent a grave threat not only to the safety of our officers but also to the broader goal of ensuring safe, drug-free communities. Attacking the very people tasked with protecting the public from crime only emboldens criminal elements and undermines the rule of law.

POPCRU stands in full support of the SAPS members who were targeted in this operation and commends their professionalism in opting for restraint under extreme provocation. Their decision to avoid escalation and potential civilian casualties should be applauded.

At the same time, we acknowledge that community frustration can stem from legitimate concerns -- including perceptions of police inaction, lack of visibility, and historical grievances. However, violence against law enforcement is never justifiable. There is no place for mob justice in a democratic society. We urge communities to channel their frustrations through appropriate civic platforms and constructive engagement with policing authorities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We also note with concern the allegations made on social media accusing police of complicity with gangsterism and corruption. While such claims must be investigated, they must not be used to justify attacks on officers. POPCRU has long called for stronger internal accountability mechanisms within SAPS to root out corruption and rebuild public trust. Those found guilty of misconduct must be held accountable.

What we need is a renewed social compact between communities and law enforcement -- one rooted in mutual trust, communication, and collaboration. The police cannot win the fight against drugs and crime alone. Public safety is a shared responsibility.

POPCRU therefore calls for open community-police dialogues in areas like Westbury to address grievances, improve accountability, and build trust. Increased police visibility and the resourcing of local stations to ensure quick and effective responses to residents' calls for assistance, community policing forums (CPFs) to be strengthened and supported to act as active partners in safety initiatives and continued deployment of specialised units, such as the Anti-Gang Unit, with the full support of the communities they serve.

We urge all residents of Westbury and other communities facing similar challenges to work with -- not against -- the police in eradicating drugs and gang violence. Let us not allow criminals to divide us. Let us stand together for safer neighbourhoods, respect for the law, and dignity for all.