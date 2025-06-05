Egypt: UAE President Meets Egypt's President El-Sisi in Abu Dhabi

4 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received on Wednesday 4 June 2025 President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Following the reception ceremony, the two Presidents headed to Qasr Al Shatie, where they held a meeting.

The two leaders focused on bilateral relations and explored avenues to strengthen ties in a manner that serves the interests and aspirations of the two countries and their brotherly peoples, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment spheres.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting discussed regional developments and means of restoring security and stability in the Middle East.

The two sides underscored the critical importance of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an exchange of hostages and detainees.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lauded Egypt's unyielding efforts since the outbreak of the crisis, in mediating a ceasefire agreement in the Strip, protecting the people of Gaza and striving to alleviate their dire humanitarian suffering.

The two leaders affirmed the imperative of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza in adequate quantities and without impediments, to save the people of the Strip from the dire humanitarian catastrophe.

They reiterated the urgency to continue efforts to realize the two-state solution as the only path towards enduring peace and comprehensive stability in the Middle East.

The meeting also addressed the situations in Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, and Libya, Yemen and Somalia as well as other regional developments.

President El-Sisi and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed confirmed the paramount need to protect the security and sovereignty of these countries, thereby achieving their peoples' aspirations for stability and prosperity.

