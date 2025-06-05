Zimbabwe: Sunningdale MP Commissions Solar-Powered Boreholes to Tackle Harare's Water Crisis

Sunningdale Constituency Member of Parliament Maureen Kademaunga recently commissioned five solar-powered boreholes across the constituency delivering much-needed relief to thousands of residents in five suburbs.

The boreholes, funded through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), were officially launched in key areas--Ardbennie, Sunningdale, Cranborne, Eastlea and St Martins--where water shortages have become a daily struggle.

"We commissioned five groundwater sources in Sunningdale Constituency... providing a vital lifeline to our communities amidst the water challenges in Harare. These water points are serving not only residential areas but also shopping centers, vending stalls, and public toilets, making a tangible difference in people's lives," said Kademaunga

Aging water infrastructure has left many neighborhoods dry for days forcing residents to rely on unsafe water sources.

Kademaunga said the solar-powered boreholes serve as a "short-gap measure" in the absence of consistent municipal water supplies.

"It is my hope that in the near future every urban family will have clean running tap water in their homes. However, in the face of water shortages, I believe this initiative will provide clean and safe water for household use and also service our public amenities to curb the spread of diseases," she said.

One resident applauded the move saying it was long overdue and had eased pressure on them.

"We appreciate this move as it has eased a burden that confronted us. Imagine crossing the ever-busy Boshoff Drive going into nearby companies soliciting for water. This is truly commendable," said Memory Muchetu a Sunningdale resident

Ward 10 Councillor Clayd Mashozhera welcomed the development citing the impact it has already made to the community.

"We would like to express our gratitude to our Member of Parliament as access to water had been a major challenge in our communities--Sunningdale and Ardbennie in particular. We often went for days without water. However, after consultations, a plan was developed to upgrade the existing borehole--originally a bush pump--into a solar-powered borehole. In addition, two water points with taps were installed to serve the community," said Mashozhera.

Mashozhera added that the move has "greatly benefited" the residents particularly women, children and the elderly who bear the brunt of the water crisis.