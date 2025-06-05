Zimbabwe: Govt Approves Principles of Road Accident Fund Bill to Enhance Emergency Response and Victim Support

4 June 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Government has taken a major step toward improving post-crash emergency response and victim support by approving the Principles of the Road Accident Fund Bill, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere announced during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday.

"Cabinet received and approved the Principles of the Road Accident Fund Bill. The main objective of the Road Accident Fund Bill which will emerge from the Principles is to reduce deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents by 2030 through access to safe, affordable, and sustainable transport systems as well as improving road safety for all," said Muswere

The proposed legislation aims to plug critical gaps in the country's current post-accident management framework.

According to Muswere, the existing insurance packages do not cater for the immediate evacuation of accident victims, leaving many survivors vulnerable as emergency services hesitate to respond without payment guarantees.

"The Road Accident Fund Bill seeks to address the current post-accident management framework, with the existing insurance packages lacking provision for immediate evacuation of accident survivors to medical facilities. Emergency services providers are reluctant to provide medical services in instances when payment for service is not guaranteed," he said.

Muswere noted that the current liability cover is insufficient, often failing to meet the full cost of medical treatment and funeral arrangements.

The new Fund is expected to strengthen the country's responsiveness to road accidents by offering timely financial support.

"The current liability cover is inadequate to cover medical and funeral expenses. The Road Accident Fund will place greater focus on enhanced responsiveness to post-crash emergencies in order to improve the ability of health and related systems to offer appropriate emergency treatment and longer-term rehabilitation for accident victims," said Muswere.

He added that once enacted, the Fund will provide immediate financial support for medical and funeral expenses while boosting the capacity of emergency services and healthcare providers.

"The Fund will provide immediate recourse to medical and funeral expenses, and enhance the capacity of emergency services providers and medical institutions to effectively respond to road accidents to save lives," Muswere said.

According to the Minister, the Fund will be financed through Motor Vehicle Insurance premiums and additional appropriations from Treasury.

