South Africa: Home Affairs Takes Child Protection Outreach to KZN

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza is scheduled to take the 365 Days of Child Protection Outreach to Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

This as the Deputy Minster has adopted the MusaweNkosi home for orphaned and vulnerable children.

The Deputy Minister is also expected to support the Class of 2025 Mid-term Readiness Programme at Umdlamfe Secondary School in eSikhawini, Richards Bay, where he will handover Smart ID Cards to the learners.

Home Affairs officials recently visited Umdlamfe Secondary School and the MusaweNkosi home to assist children who wanted to apply for IDs and those requiring Late Registration of Birth for their rightful place on South Africa's National Population Register and birth certificates.

Identity documents (IDs) are vital for learners' admission to their life-changing school examinations.

"Children who will be receiving for the first time in their lives their own IDs and birth certificates, will be empowered to seek and enjoy protection from abuse and neglect, a deliverable of the 365 Days of Child Protection Campaign and will be enabled to access government and other services," the Department of Home Affairs said in a statement.

"The Deputy Minister will donate Uninterrupted Power Supply units to the home to help improve living conditions ahead of the biting cold winter nights," the department said.