Namibia Pushes for One Stop Border Post At Katima Mulilo Border

4 June 2025
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) is currently leading a delegation of Namibian border agencies in Livingstone, Zambia, for crucial discussions aimed at establishing a One Stop Border Post (OSBP) at Katima Mulilo.

This initiative is set to streamline cross-border operations between Namibia and Zambia.

Willbroad Poniso, Head of Customs and Excise at NamRA, underscored the urgency of the project. "The establishment of the OSBP at Katima Mulilo is no longer a conceptual ambition but a strategic imperative," Poniso stated, urging all stakeholders to accelerate implementation efforts to bring the project to fruition.

The establishment of an OSBP at the Katima Mulilo border is expected to significantly enhance trade facilitation and the movement of goods and people by consolidating customs and immigration processes, thereby reducing transit times and improving regional economic integration.

Assistant Director in the Department of Domestic Trade and Commerce at the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry of Zambia, Derrick Sikombe emphasised that Katima Mulilo OSBP is more than just infrastructure, but a catalyst for trade, economic growth and deeper regional integration.

"The efficiency of the OSBP's operations will have a direct impact on cross-border mobility, business competitiveness, and the livelihoods of communities in the region," he added.

Participating Namibian institutions include the Roads Authority, Roads Fund Administration, Namibia Agronomic Board, Zambezi Regional Council, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, and the Ministry of International Relations and Trade.

