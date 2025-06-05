Kenya: Govt to Bolster Start-Up Innovation Through Sector Reforms

4 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The government is ramping up efforts to strengthen the country's start-up ecosystem, with a renewed focus on capacity building and innovation-driven development.

The initiative is part of broader sectoral reforms aimed at commercializing key innovation opportunities and boosting economic growth.

Kenya National Innovation Agency (KeNIA) CEO Tonny Omwansa, who spoke during an industry forum, outlined the government's vision to support start-ups.

These include driving innovation, fostering entrepreneurship, and shaping the future of Kenya's start-up ecosystem through sustainable, research-based programs.

"We are going to work together to fast-track initiatives and programs that make sense and carry the energy to drive meaningful change," Omwansa said, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with academia and the private sector.

"We are uniting ecosystem players, start-ups, corporates, investors, academia, government, and development partners to acknowledge shared challenges, celebrate progress, and spark new partnerships."

The event marked the beginning of the Kenya Start-up Festival, a platform bringing together CEOs, senior executives, government officials, investors, academia, and development partners.

The festival seeks to celebrate a decade of innovation, address shared challenges, and inspire new partnerships within the ecosystem.

He reaffirmed KeNIA's role as an enabler in the national innovation space and announced that the agency is considering the development of a centralized portal.

This portal would allow start-ups to submit their ideas for potential government support, further streamlining access to resources and mentorship.

The initiative precedes a two-day engagement with a wide array of stakeholders, including insurers, banks, universities, and logistics firms, underscoring the government's commitment to a holistic approach in nurturing innovation.

KeNIA, a state corporation under the Ministry of Education, is tasked with developing and managing Kenya's national innovation system.

It seeks to sustain start-up development by promoting, encouraging, and registering innovative works, particularly among the youth.

