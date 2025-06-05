Namibia: Ali Dharani Defends Swapo Donations Amid Criticism

Indian-born businessman Ali Dharani says he does not expect special treatment from the government in return for sponsoring trade expos or making donations to the ruling party, Swapo.

Speaking to The Namibian on Saturday at the official opening of the Oshakati Totem Expo - where he was announced as a main sponsor alongside Standard Bank - Dharani said he contributed N$68 000 to this year's event.

"I am a businessman, and that's my interest," he said. "I am interested in development and in showcasing what our towns have to offer," he added.

Dharani noted that he has supported the Oshakati Totem Expo for three consecutive years consistently as one of its major sponsors. Beyond Oshakati, he has also sponsored trade expos at Okahao, Opuwo, Ondangwa and Omuthiya.

He confirmed that he has donated to Swapo, but denied doing so to gain political influence.

"Any political party in the world is eligible for donations. I am not interfering in politics or influencing anyone. It's the voters who decide who to give the mandate to," he said.

"Anyone is welcome to approach us for a donation, provided they submit a request. We assess it based on merit," Dharani added.

The 51-year-old entrepreneur has lived in Namibia since 1994. He started his first business at the border town of Oshikango, focusing on import and export. Today, he owns the Rani Group of Companies, which operates 65 retail outlets across the country and employs between 3 000 and 4 000 people.

According to court documents filed in a defamation suit against the Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) in December 2023, Dharani stated that his businesses generated between N$7 million and N$8 million per day during the festive season. At the time, he reported owning 40 shops nationwide.

Dharani has faced criticism, particularly regarding alleged low wages. Some employees reportedly earn as little as N$1 200 per month.

In the lead-up to Swapo's 2024 campaign, Dharani donated N$1.5 million to the party. In 2023, he contributed an additional N$50 000 towards a Swapo event held at Oshakati.

Beyond political contributions, Dharani has also made community donations. Two years ago, he donated 700 wheelchairs - valued at N$2.5 million - to regional governors during an event at Opuwo in the Kunene region. Last year, he pledged N$1.4 million towards 70 bursaries for Namibian students, and donated N$50 000 to the Oshana police charity fund.

Oshakati chief executive Timoteus Namwandi says Dharani is one of the main sponsors because he pledged more money at the Oshakati Totem Expo fundraising gala dinner earlier this month.

"All stakeholders and business community members were invited. He has been coming to the fundraising gala dinner like any other but this year he is the highest," Namwandi says.

He adds that although Dharani is the main sponsor he does not get any benefit from the town council.

NEFF spokesperson Theresia Hamurenge says the donations create an impression that Dharani has an interest he is protecting.

"How much money is he making that he has all the money to be donating left, right and centre? His employees are not being paid for all the hard work that they do," she says.