Kenya: Four Journalists Assaulted By Police and Robbed During National Day Celebrations

TV producers Steve Okedi of the Kenya Television Network (KTN), Marble Achieng of Nation Television (NTV), George Odiwuor, also of NTV, and journalist Ephantus Maina of Royal Media Services, were covering the celebrations at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay, approximately 350 kilometers from the capital, Nairobi. Despite showing their accreditation, they were assaulted and brutalised by the police, resulting in leg injuries.

Marble Achieng said she arrived at the stadium at 5 a.m.,as directed during a media briefing with the Regional Commissioner, but was still manhandled.

"We had our media accreditation, but they still targeted us. They pushed us and started hitting us with batons, and this is how I got injured," she said.

Two other journalists were robbed of their equipment by unidentified assailants. George said Odiwuor of NTV was robbed of his laptop and mobile phone.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger condemned the police's excessive use of force against journalists, calling it "utterly unacceptable".

"There was absolutely no justification for assaulting journalists, especially after they had identified themselves with official accreditation. This incident reflects a troubling pattern of disrespect and disregard by security forces toward media professionals.

Authorities must recognise that journalists attend such events to serve the public interest and should be granted appropriate access, particularly when they are clearly identifiable through press credentials or jackets."