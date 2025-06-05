Uganda: Sodo Kaguta Eyes 2026 Return in Mawogola North After Museveni Talks

Godfrey Aine Kaguta, widely known as Sodo and younger brother to President Museveni, has announced his intention to contest the Mawogola North parliamentary seat in the 2026 general elections, ending months of speculation about his political plans.

Sodo picked nomination forms on Tuesday from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) secretariat in Kampala, confirming his return to the race he controversially stepped away from in 2021.

Speaking to journalists shortly after collecting the forms, he revealed that his decision followed extensive consultations with President Museveni and senior NRM leaders.

"The reason I am contesting is because of the poor service delivery in our constituency," Sodo said.

"In the last elections, I had to withdraw at the last minute due to unforeseen circumstances. But I remained active on the ground, especially working with the youth to ensure every household has something to eat."

In 2021, Sodo was widely seen as a front-runner in the Mawogola North race but withdrew his candidacy shortly before the general election, paving the way for Shartsi Mushurure Nayebale Kuteesa to win the seat.

His departure was the subject of behind-the-scenes negotiations, amid tensions within the NRM over the contest.

Sodo's return now sets the stage for another likely showdown with Nayebale, daughter of former Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kuteesa, in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes race. The two candidates are both deeply rooted in the constituency and enjoy support from powerful figures within the ruling party.

Sodo pointed to what he described as persistent gaps in service delivery, particularly in sectors affecting women and youth, as the driving force behind his renewed interest in Parliament. He also cited his continued community presence and local development efforts since the last election.

"I never left my people," he said. "We have been running programs that help the youth and women--agriculture projects, small-scale businesses, and household income initiatives. The gap in leadership has been clear, and that's why I'm coming back."

His candidacy adds another layer of political intrigue to Mawogola North, a constituency that has often drawn national attention due to its connection to the First Family and to the Kuteesa political legacy. Both Sodo and Nayebale represent powerful political lineages, making the upcoming race one of the most watched within the NRM.

Tuesday's nomination exercise at the NRM secretariat also drew several other political figures, including former opposition MP Twaha Kagabo--formerly of the National Unity Platform (NUP)--and government ministers Beatrice Anywar and Joyce Moriku Kaducu, both of whom also picked up nomination forms for re-election.

For Sodo, the 2026 campaign marks a fresh chapter in a political journey long shaped by his family's prominence, but increasingly defined by his efforts to establish a personal connection with constituents.

While he downplayed the role of his brother, President Museveni, in his political aspirations, Sodo confirmed that his re-entry into the race came after high-level internal discussions.

"I consulted widely. I spoke to the President. I spoke to elders. I also listened to the people of Mawogola North," he said. "Now I'm ready."

With his return, attention will now turn to the NRM primaries, which could offer a preview of the intensity and complexity of the general election to come in Mawogola North.