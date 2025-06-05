Uganda: Economic Pressure Eases for Ugandans, but Jobs and Corruption Remain Top Concerns - Report

Ugandans are expressing a broader range of national concerns beyond the economy, signalling a shift in public priorities, according to new findings released by research organisation Twaweza.

In its latest factsheet titled The People's Priorities, Twaweza reports that while unemployment, cost of living, and poverty remain high on the list, they no longer dominate citizens' concerns as they have in previous years.

Other major issues cited include health services, corruption, hunger, and inequality.

The data is drawn from the ninth round of calls conducted between February and March 2025, involving 2,694 respondents through Twaweza's Sauti za Wananchi, Africa's first nationally representative high-frequency mobile phone survey.

"This snapshot of public opinion offers some hope that the extreme pressure of inflation has eased for many Ugandans, compared to recent years," said Violet Alinda, Twaweza's Country Lead in Uganda.

"Nevertheless, it also raises concerns around ongoing challenges, especially job creation and fighting corruption. There is much room for improvement," she added.

The survey also reveals clear geographic and demographic differences in citizens' views.

Rural residents, those in lower-income brackets, and individuals with less education are more likely to cite corruption as a top concern, and less likely to point to unemployment.

Meanwhile, residents in the Greater Kampala area are more concerned with unemployment, the cost of living, and education quality, but less likely to highlight land issues, poverty, or corruption.

Despite persistent concerns, the report indicates that citizens are somewhat more satisfied with government performance in certain areas, including education and crime reduction.

However, the government continues to receive low marks for its handling of inflation, job creation, and anti-corruption efforts.