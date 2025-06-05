Nigeria: Kastina Govt Warn Residents of Imminent Flooding As Heavy Rains Destroy Homes

The Katsina State Emergency Management Agency is urging residents to be on high alert following a heavy downpour that destroyed several homes across the state.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday in Katsina, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Hajiya Binta Dangani, at a press briefing on Wednesday tasked residents to prioritise environmental hygiene and public health to mitigate the risks.

She disclosed that Katsina is among 15 states identified by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) as vulnerable to severe rainfall and strong winds this year.

"As predicted by NiMet, Katsina is at high risk of experiencing heavy rains and potential flooding. We are appealing to residents to stop dumping refuse in drainage channels, keep their surroundings clean, and evacuate homes built on waterways," she stated.

The Katsina SEMA boss advised people living in flood-prone areas to temporarily relocate to safer locations such as schools and mosques until more permanent arrangements are made available.

According to Dangani, the state government is already taking proactive steps, including holding strategic meetings with traditional rulers, local government chairmen, religious leaders, and community stakeholders to ensure the relocation of residents in high-risk zones.

She noted that "Refuse-filled drainages and blocked waterways are major contributors to the recent flooding. Our visits to several affected rural areas showed that poor waste disposal and illegal constructions are worsening the situation."

Furthermore, Dangani encouraged a return to traditional community sanitation efforts, stressing that the once-vibrant culture of environmental cleanliness has been neglected.

The SEMA boss confirmed that the recent rainfall damaged several homes. However, she said the agency is still carrying out assessments to gauge the full extent of the destruction. "We will release our findings once the damage assessment is concluded," she assured.

Vanguard News