Sudan's 'Hemedti' Rules Out Further Jeddah Talks, Vows Escalation

Amsterdam — Mohamed Hamdan "Hemedti" Dagalo, commander of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has announced his "categorical refusal" to participate in any new round of negotiations in the Saudi coastal city Jeddah, vowing to intensify fighting.

The Jeddah Platform -- initiated on May 6, 2023, less than a month after fighting erupted in mid-April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF -- was coordinated by Saudi Arabia and the United States. The forum has held three rounds of talks, the last concluding in December 2023.

The SAF has consistently rejected negotiations with the RSF until it implements measures which include the withdrawal of RSF forces from all areas and their consolidation in designated zones.

In a video address broadcast on RSF platforms yesterday, Hemedti claimed his forces had neutralised 70 percent of the army's "hard power" and pledged to eliminate the remainder.

The announcement comes as military operations escalate in West Kordofan, where the RSF recently seized control of El Khawi, El Dabibat, El Hamadi, and other areas. Hemedti threatened to attack El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, and Sudan's Northern State, urging civilians to "remain indoors and secure their property". He asserted that the SAF's mobilisation in El Obeid was a defensive measure against a potential RSF advance on the Northern State.

In recent months, the SAF has consolidated its control over the capital Khartoum, El Gezira, Sennar, White Nile, and River Nile states. It has also reasserted authority over significant parts of North Kordofan, breaking the siege of El Obeid and seizing Um Rawaba and El Rahad.

Chemical weapons

Hemetdi also accused the SAF of using chemical weapons in various cities, claiming to possess credible evidence. This comes as the US State Department imposed sanctions on Sudan, effective this June, over allegations of chemical weapon use by the military.

Renewing earlier claims, Hemedti accused Egypt of providing military support to the Sudanese army through warplanes. The RSF had previously stated it had seized Egyptian weaponry in the SAF's possession after taking control of areas in West Kordofan. He further alleged that drone attacks on Port Sudan had destroyed these warplanes.

Regarding the treatment of prisoners, Hemedti said he instructed his forces to ensure their "humane treatment" and pledged an investigation into a widely circulated video clip appearing to show a military vehicle running over a captured soldier in West Kordofan, an incident that has drawn widespread condemnation.

A March report by the UN Commissioner for Human Rights found a widespread pattern of detention, torture, and ill-treatment by both the SAF and the RSF.