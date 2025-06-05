Zimbabwe: Calls Grow to Ban Pitbulls in Zimbabwe

PRESSURE is mounting on the government to ban pit bulls as domestic pets, as Zimbabwe continues to record deaths and injuries caused by the vicious dogs.

This follows the fatal attack of a Harare man, Samuel Machara, by a pitbull in Bluffhill.

Machara's death is not an isolated incident, as similar cases have been recorded, raising concerns over the safety of keeping the dogs as pets.

Gospel musician Tembalami has initiated a petition to push for a ban on pitbulls.

He argues that the dogs have become a danger and threaten public safety.

"We have had countless deaths caused by pit bulls. Now it's time to act. For years, the pit bull breed has been associated with savage attacks resulting in serious injuries and, tragically, fatalities in our communities. Despite taking necessary precautions, the inherent aggressive nature of these dogs has led to unforeseen and heartbreaking incidents involving our loved ones.

"The increasing number of pit bull attacks highlights the urgent need for action. In countries like the United Kingdom and Canada, legislation has been implemented that bans or severely restricts the breeding and ownership of pit bulls. Such measures have led to a decrease in dangerous encounters and have proven effective in enhancing public safety," read the petition.

An estimated 12 countries worldwide have enforced a ban on keeping pit bulls, and calls are growing louder for Zimbabwe to follow suit.

Recently, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume indicated that the City Council would address the menace caused by the vicious animals.

Tembalami's petition further reads, "Zimbabwe must take a similar approach to ensure the well-being of its citizens. A nationwide ban on pit bull ownership as pets and as security dogs will significantly reduce the risk of attacks. Pet owners can opt for other breeds that are known for their kindness and loyalty, providing a safer environment for all."