South Africa: Meat Importers Push for Reopening of Poultry Imports - South African News Briefs - June 5, 2025

Meat Importers Push for Reopening of Poultry Imports

The Association of Meat Importers is urging the Agriculture Department to reopen poultry imports from countries free of avian influenza, reports EWN. This comes after South Africa imposed a ban on its primary poultry supplier, Brazil, owing to an outbreak of avian flu. The government has since turned to unaffected countries like Sweden, Denmark, and Belgium for alternatives. Imameleng Mothebe, the CEO of Meat Importers Association, said that expanding access to AI-free markets would help stabilize prices, ensure affordable protein availability, protect jobs, and shield the country from future supply disruptions linked to avian flu.

Tributes Pour in for Cape Town Jazz Festival Founder Rashid Lombard

Tributes are pouring in for celebrated South African photographer and jazz promoter Rashid Lombard, who passed away in Cape Town at the age of 74, reports SABC News. Born in North End, Gqeberha, Lombard moved to Cape Town at 11 and went on to document key moments in South Africa's struggle for freedom. In 1997, he founded espAfrika, the company behind the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, which he launched in 2000 and led until retiring in 2014. Friends and colleagues remember him as a gifted photojournalist and a passionate advocate for jazz.

Ekurhuleni High-Lying Areas Face Two More Weeks of Water Woes

Residents in high-lying areas of the City of Ekurhuleni may experience at least two more weeks of water supply interruptions due to ongoing maintenance work by Rand Water, reports EWN. The two-month operation has caused a drop in reservoir storage levels in some parts of the metro. While supply has been restored to several areas, others, including Kempton Park, Germiston, Daveyton, Tsakani, and Kwathema, are still affected and will see a phased return of water. Rand Water said the routine maintenance aims to improve supply reliability, and the city has deployed water tankers to assist affected communities.

Residents Accuse Cops of Ignoring Crime in Johannesburg

Residents of Riverlea, south of Johannesburg, have accused police of neglecting broader crime issues in the area and focusing solely on illegal mining activities at the nearby Zamimpilo informal settlement, reports EWN. This comes after a 59-year-old man was fatally caught in crossfire during a shootout between police and armed criminals. Community members have voiced frustration over poor police visibility and alleged corruption, claiming officers frequent Zamimpilo not to respond to crime, but for other undisclosed reasons. Ward councillor Msimelelo Lobi said the police have attributed their limited visibility in the area to perceived danger.

