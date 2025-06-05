Nigeria: Court Okays Substituted Service of Akpoti-Uduaghan's Suit On Akpabio

4 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has granted an order for substituted service in a N100 billion defamation suit filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Justice Idris Kutigi, who presided over the matter, approved the application following a motion by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's legal counsel, Barrister Victor Giwa. The motion became necessary after Senator Akpabio failed to appear before the court on May 7, 2025.

In his ruling, Justice Kutigi directed that the court processes be served on Senator Akpabio through the Clerk of the National Assembly, thereby ensuring the Senate President is properly notified of the ongoing legal action.

The suit, with case number FCT/HC/CV/754/2025, stems from allegations by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan that Akpabio made defamatory statements which she described as "false, malicious, and intended to damage her integrity." The senator, who represents Kogi Central, is demanding N100 billion in damages.

Legal sources have confirmed that the substituted service has now been effected in accordance with the court's directive.

The case, which pits two prominent Nigerian lawmakers against each other, is attracting national attention as it raises questions surrounding defamation, political accountability, and the limits of public commentary within the country's legislative environment.

The matter has been adjourned to June 9, 2025, for further hearing. Legal analysts are closely watching the proceedings, anticipating a significant legal and political showdown.

