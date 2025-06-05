West Africa: Digital Activist Sentenced to Two Years Imprisonment

press release

On Monday, June 2 2025, Beninese digital activist Steve Amoussou was handed a two-year imprisonment sentence and fined two million CFA francs (USD 3,500) by the Court for the Repression of Economic Offences and Terrorism (CRIET).

Steve Amoussou was found guilty of "politically motivated insult" and "spreading false information". He was arrested in August 2024 in Lomé, the capital of neighbouring Togo, and initially charged with "harassment via electronic communication," "incitement to rebellion," and "initiating and spreading false information". Amoussou was eventually convicted on two of the lesser counts.

The charges relate to allegations that he created and managed a Facebook page called "Frère Hounvi", where critical audio messages targeting the government of President Patrice Talon were reportedly shared to an audience of 75,000 followers.

Steve Amoussou has denied being the owner of the page or publishing any of the content. His defence team have been informed that they have 15 days from the date of sentencing to lodge an appeal if they so wish.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is concerned about the broader implications of this case for freedom of expression and digital rights in Benin.

While noting Steve Amoussou's denial about owning the "Frère Hounvi" page, the MFWA is of the view that it should not be a criminal offence to create or manage a digital platform. Nor should citizens be punished for expressing critical views about their government and public policies.

Authorities who take issue with public criticisms should engage through appropriate constitutional means, such as issuing rejoinders or seeking redress via the country's independent media regulator, rather than resorting to criminal prosecution.