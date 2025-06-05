Zimbabwe/Mauritius: VAR Saves Warriors to Pick a Draw Against Mauritius

The Warriors' COSAFA Cup tournament campaign started with a nil-all draw against Mauritius in a Group A match played on Wednesday evening at Free State stadium in South Africa.

Zimbabwe sent a youthful squad to COSAFA, with goalkeeper Martin Mapisa (27) as the oldest.

Zimbabwe could have gone a goal up before the break, but Tinotenda Meke failed to convert two clear chances in the 32nd and 41st minutes.

Coming back to the second half, Mauritius proved to be a better side, as they made several attacks in search of a goal.

The Dodos went on to score a goal in the 72nd minute, only for it to be cancelled after the intervention of VAR.

Despite making a few changes, the Warriors failed to create meaningful chances upfront, although they dominated possession in the final ten minutes.

Team captain Andrew Mbeba almost gave Zimbabwe the much-needed goal in the 91st minute, only for his header to slightly miss the target.

Zimbabwe is now sitting third in the group with one point, the same as second-place occupiers Mauritius.

Mozambique is topping Group A with 3 points after beating South Africa 1-0, Wednesday afternoon.

The Warriors will be back in action on Saturday when they face neighbours South Africa in the second match of the campaign.