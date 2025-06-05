Nigeria: Court Remands Kano TikToker Over Cross-Dressing, 'Indecent' Social Media Content

4 June 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

A Magistrate Court sitting at No-Man's-Land area of Kano has ordered the remand of a popular TikToker, Abubakar Kilina following the charges filed against him by the Kano State Censorship Board.

Abubakar was arraigned before the court for allegedly promoting cross-dressing, indecent dressing and the use of inappropriate language on the social media.

Kilina, according to the Board's Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, was arraigned before Magistrate Hajiya Halima Wali where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court subsequently ordered his remand in a correctional facility until June 17, 2025, when final judgment is expected to be delivered.

Executive Secretary of the Board, Alh. Abba El-Mustapha reaffirmed his commitment to curbing indecent activities on the social media in the state.

